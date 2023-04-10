Martinez went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBI in Sunday's loss to Arizona.

Martinez isn't known for his speed around the bases, but his third-inning, run-scoring triple ensured that his streak of campaigns with at least one three-bagger (aside from the shortened 2020 season) reached nine. The veteran plated another run with an eighth-inning double, pushing his RBI total to nine on the season. Martinez is tied for second in the league with six doubles so far in 2023.