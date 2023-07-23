Martinez was scratched from the lineup Sunday at Texas due to hamstring tightness, Kirsten Watson of SportsNet LA reports.
Martinez was penciled in at designated hitter Sunday, per usual, but the hamstring issue will force him to the bench. Will Smith was poised for a full off day but will instead bat third as the designated hitter.
