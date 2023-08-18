Martinez (groin) was a late scratch from the lineup Thursday versus the Brewers, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Martinez was originally set to be in the lineup for the series finale, but he will now be on the bench. Martinez has been dealing with a hamstring/groin injury for multiple weeks and it appears to have flared up. Will Smith will take over at designated hitter and bat cleanup against Milwaukee.
