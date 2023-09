Martinez went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 14-5 loss to the Rockies.

Martinez set an early tone with his first-inning blast, but the Rockies took control of the game in the third inning. This was Martinez's sixth multi-hit effort in his last 10 games, and he's hit six homers with 14 RBI in that span. The designated hitter is up to 32 long balls, 100 RBI, 60 runs scored, one stolen base and a .274/.325/.576 slash line through 110 contests this season.