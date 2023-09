Martinez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and three total RBI in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Giants.

Martinez opened the scoring with a second-inning homer and added a two-run double a frame later. The designated hitter has been mashing lately with five homers and 12 RBI over his last six games. For the year, he's up to 31 long balls, 98 RBI, 58 runs scored, 25 doubles, a stolen base and a .270/.324/.573 slash line through 106 contests.