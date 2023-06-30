Martinez went 4-for-6 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Thursday's 14-3 win over the Rockies.

Martinez led the Dodgers, accounting for four of their 18 hits in the blowout win. The designated hitter's biggest contribution was a two-run blast in the fourth inning to put the visitors in control. He's gone 14-for-46 (.304) over his last 11 games. The 35-year-old is up to a .267/.310/.586 slash line, 19 homers, 55 RBI, 37 runs scored and a stolen base through 64 contests on the year.