Martinez (back) isn't expected to return to the lineup Friday versus the Cardinals, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Martinez is in line to miss a fourth consecutive game while he continues to experience discomfort on the left side of his lower back. It's possible he will undergo an MRI, at which point the team would have a better idea as to when he might be ready to play again. Will Smith (concussion) is expected to come off the 7-day injured list to serve as the club's designated hitter Friday.