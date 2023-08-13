Martinez (hamstring) will sit Sunday, though he will be available to pinch-hit, Matthew Moreno of DodgerBlue.com reports.
Manager Dave Roberts said following Saturday's 4-1 victory that Martinez will not start Sunday and the expectation is that he will return to the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers. Martinez last started a game this past Sunday versus San Diego.
