Martinez went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Tigers.

Martinez has enjoyed hitting against his former team, going 5-for-6 with three homers and six RBI over the first two games of this series. The designated hitter is at 29 long balls this season, putting him within striking distance of his first 30-homer campaign since 2019. He's added a .270/.324/.566 slash line with 92 RBI, 56 runs scored, a stolen base, 24 doubles and two triples through 102 contests in his first season with the Dodgers.