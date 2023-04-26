Martinez (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
Martinez will take a seat for a second straight day while he deals with back tightness. The hope was that the veteran designated hitter would require only one day off due to the injury, but the Dodgers will give him an extra day to recover. David Peralta will serve as the designated hitter Wednesday while Martinez sits again.
More News
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Dealing with back tightness•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Gets first day off of 2023•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Hits homer Sunday•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Smacks two long balls in victory•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Knocks pair of extra-base hits•
-
Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Hits first homer as Dodger•