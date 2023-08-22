Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday that Martinez (groin) will be out for at least 2-to-3 weeks, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

Martinez landed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday afternoon due to lingering left groin tightness and he is going to be completely shut down from baseball activities for the next week. A build-up period will follow, and it could very well extend into mid-September. Michael Busch is serving as the Dodgers' designated hitter and batting eighth Tuesday night at Cleveland.