Martinez went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Friday's 6-0 win over the Mets.

The veteran slugger took Dominic Leone deep in the eighth inning. Martinez has gone yard in three straight games sandwiched around the All-Star break, and over his last 13 contests he has seven of his 24 homers on the season, although his .259/.317/.667 slash line and 30 percent strikeout rate during that stretch are further signs the 35-year-old is becoming more of a one-dimensional power threat at this stage of his career.