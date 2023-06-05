Martinez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.
The game was a scoreless pitching duel through six innings before the Yankees put a run on the board in the top of the seventh. Martinez responded with a solo shot in the bottom of the frame, but it was the only run the Dodgers could manage. The veteran slugger has been ramping up in the power department of late, going deep in five of his past seven games. That's part of an extended surge of 14 contests during which he's swatted nine homers, driven in 20 runs and scored 14 times.