Martinez (groin) will embark on a two-game rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City before likely returning for the Dodgers' upcoming series against Washington, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers' series with the Nationals will run from Sept. 8-10, though it is unclear exactly which game Martinez will be activated for. The veteran slugger landed on the 10-day IL with left groin tightness on Aug. 22 and was slashing .200/.304/.300 across 23 plate appearances in August prior to getting injured.