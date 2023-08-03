Martinez (hamstring) is out of the lineup again Thursday versus the Athletics.
Martinez has been sidelined since Sunday due to lingering left hamstring tightness, but imaging scans taken this week showed no structural damage, and he is expected to avoid the injured list. Will Smith will take a turn as the Dodgers' designated hitter Thursday as Austin Barnes handles the catching duties.
