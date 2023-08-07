Martinez is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres.

Just as Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had suggested over the weekend would be the case, Martinez will get a breather for the series finale in San Diego after he recently overcame a hamstring injury. With Martinez resting, the Dodgers will be able to ease third baseman Max Muncy back in Monday as their designated hitter after Muncy had missed the first three games of the series due to a bruised wrist.