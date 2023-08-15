Martinez (hamstring/groin) is back in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.
Martinez will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and bat fifth in his first game since Aug. 6. He's been bothered by lingering left hamstring/groin discomfort since late July but ultimately managed to avoid the injured list.
