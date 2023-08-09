Martinez was scratched from the Dodgers' lineup Tuesday against Arizona due to a hamstring injury, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Martinez is reportedly dealing with the same issue in his hamstring that has caused him to miss a significant amount of time recently. The Dodgers will run some tests and should provide more information in the near future, but Martinez should be considered day-to-day for the time being. Enrique Hernandez will enter Los Angeles' lineup in Martinez's place Tuesday.