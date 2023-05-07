Manager Dave Roberts said Martinez (back) will face live pitching at the Dodgers' spring facility in Arizona this week, and the slugger should be back in the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

It was previously reported the 35-year-old lined up to return during the three-game set in Milwaukee that begins Monday, but it now appears he's set to be activated Friday. Given Martinez has exclusively served as a designated hitter over the past two seasons, it's not a major surprise he's expected to return without requiring a minor-league rehab assignment.