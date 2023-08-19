Martinez isn't in the Dodgers' lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader with the Marlins, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Martinez went 1-for-3 in his return to the lineup Friday and will sit out Game 1, allowing Will Smith to serve as the DH and Austin Barnes to start behind the plate. Assuming Martinez's nagging groin injury isn't an issue, the 35-year-old slugger will likely return for the nightcap.