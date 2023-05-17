Martinez is not in the starting lineup against the Twins on Wednesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Martinez will take a seat against right-hander Sonny Gray and Minnesota on Wednesday. Jason Heyward will hit fifth while lining up as the designated hitter.
