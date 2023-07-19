Martinez is not in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Orioles, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.
Martinez will get a breather after he went 2-for-9 with two RBI, a run scored and four strikeouts over the first two games of the series. Will Smith will slot in at designated hitter while Austin Barnes enters the lineup at catcher and bats ninth in the series finale with Baltimore.
