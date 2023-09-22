Martinez went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two additional RBI in Thursday's 7-2 victory versus the Giants.

Martinez gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead with his fourth-inning solo shot and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth and a run-scoring single in the eighth. The veteran has been on fire since being activated from the injured list Sept. 8, slashing .386/.442/.750 with five homers, 17 RBI and eight runs over 12 games. Martinez's long ball Thursday gave him his first 30-homer campaign since he went deep 36 times for Boston in 2019.