Dodgers' J.D. Martinez: Smacks 11th homer
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Martinez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Monday's 6-1 victory over the Nationals.
Martinez is now on a 13-game hit streak, and also has hits in 15 of his 16 games played this month. The designated hitter is also well on pace to pass his total of 16 home runs from last season.
