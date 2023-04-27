Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Thursday that Martinez (back) hasn't been able to swing a bat in the last few days, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Martinez is out of the lineup for the third straight game Thursday at Pittsburgh and Roberts told reporters that an MRI might be in the works once the team returns to Los Angeles. The veteran designated hitter began feeling tightness on the left side of his lower back in Sunday's series finale against the Cubs. If he doesn't show improvement by Friday, an IL stint may be necessary. Michael Busch could then remain with the club through Max Muncy's return from paternity leave.