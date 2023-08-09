Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that he hopes Martinez (hamstring) could return Saturday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Martinez received a cortisone injection Wednesday, and his MRI results didn't reveal anything unexpected. The 35-year-old will remain shut down for a few days, but the team is seemingly sticking to its original timeline for Martinez to return during its upcoming series against Colorado.
