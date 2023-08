Martinez (groin) is expected to join the Dodgers during the upcoming road trip to Miami and Washington, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports.

While this news doesn't give an official return date for Martinez, it likely means the slugger is closing in on activation from the 10-day injured list. He was placed on the injured list Aug. 22 due to left groin tightness and the team later revealed he'd need 2-to-3 weeks to recover.