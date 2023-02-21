Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed over the weekend that Martinez will serve as the team's everyday DH in 2023, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

"I don't expect J.D. to DH 162 [games]," Roberts said. "But he's gonna be the guy who is gonna be in that position 99.9 percent of the time." Martinez inked a one-year, $10 million free-agent contract with the Dodgers back in December and has a chance to flourish with a solidified spot in the heart of such a deep and dangerous lineup. He posted a .790 OPS with 16 home runs and 62 RBI in 139 games last season with the Red Sox.