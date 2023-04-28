Martinez (back) will try to swing in the cage Friday, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

If that workout doesn't go well, Martinez might be headed to the injured list. He hasn't appeared in a game for the Dodgers since last Sunday due to discomfort on the left side of his lower back, and he said the flight back from Pittsburgh on Thursday didn't help matters. Will Smith is expected to come off the concussion IL and serve as the designated hitter in Friday night's series opener against the visiting Cardinals.