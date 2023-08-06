Martinez is not expected to be in the lineup for Monday's game against the Padres, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Martinez started Saturday's game and is set to do the same Sunday, but he missed time recently with a hamstring injury, and the Dodgers appear content to ease him back into action -- particularly with Monday's contest being played in the afternoon. Once Monday rolls around the team will formally announce whether or not Martinez will be included in the starting nine.