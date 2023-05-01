Martinez (back) won't be activated from the 10-day injured list during the Dodgers' upcoming weekend series against the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Martinez is eligible to come off the 10-day IL beginning Friday in San Diego, but skipper Dave Roberts noted Monday that he expects the slugger to need at least a few extra days before being activated. If all goes well over the next week, Martinez could be ready to return to the starting lineup for the team's series against the Brewers, which is scheduled to begin May 8.