The Dodgers acquired Tibbs and outfielder Zach Ehrhard from the Red Sox on Thursday in exchange for right-hander Dustin May.

Tibbs is on the move for the second time this season after the Red Sox previously acquired him from the Giants on June 15 as part of the return in the Rafael Devers deal. The 22-year-old outfielder had provided a .207/.319/.267 slash line over 138 plate appearances for Double-A Portland prior to being shipped to Los Angeles.