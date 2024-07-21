The Dodgers reinstated Heyward (knee) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
The veteran outfielder landed on the shelf in early July due to a left knee contusion and will rejoin the Dodgers without going on a minor-league rehab assignment. Heyward should have a regular spot in the lineup against right-handed pitching if he can stay healthy.
