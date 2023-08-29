Heyward went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Monday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Heyward hadn't hit a homer since Aug. 2, going a modest 10-for-40 with two doubles and two RBI over 16 games between blasts. The veteran outfielder continues to be serviceable in a strong-side platoon role with a .253/.341/.462 slash line, 12 homers, 31 RBI, 46 runs scored and two stolen bases through 287 plate appearances this year. Heyward has not started versus a left-handed pitcher all year, and he's accrued just 18 plate appearances against southpaws in 2023.