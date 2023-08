Heyward is considered day-to-day with a hip issue which forced him to exit Friday's game against the Marlins early, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heyward suffered the injury while making a sliding catch and left after grabbing a hit in his lone at-bat. The Dodgers haven't indicated that the issue is particularly serious, but with lefty Braxton Garrett on the hill for the Marlins on Saturday, Heyward is probably due to sit even if fully healthy.