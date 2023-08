Heyward went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-0 win over the Diamondbacks.

Heyward feasted on Arizona pitching this week, going 6-for-10 with two homers and six RBI during the three-game series. The outfielder has been strong in August, batting .327 (17-for-52) with six extra-base hits and nine RBI. Overall, he's up to a .262/.347/.480 slash line with 13 homers, 35 RBI, 47 runs scored, two stolen bases and 17 doubles through 294 plate appearances.