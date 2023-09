Heyward went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 11-4 loss to the Marlins.

The veteran outfielder continues to swing a hot bat, collecting his fifth multi-hit performance in his last 12 games. Over that stretch, Heyward's slashing .405/.421/.676 with three of his 14 homers on the season. He continues to sit against southpaws, but the 34-year-old is a must-start for fantasy purposes when a righty is on the mound for the opposition as long as his hot streak lasts.