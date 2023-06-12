Heyward went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

Los Angeles managed just five hits in the contest, with Heyward's seventh-inning solo shot accounting for one of the team's three runs. The long ball was the seventh of the season for the veteran after he went deep just once in 48 games for the Cubs last year. Heyward has gone 5-for-19 while playing sporadically in June, and his RBI on Sunday was his first this month.