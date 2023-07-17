Manager Dave Roberts said after Sunday's game against the Mets that Heyward had a stinger and is considered day-to-day, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Heyward sustained his injury in the top of the second inning and was replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth. His injury was labeled as neck soreness, and he passed concussion testing after the game. While it's not yet clear whether he'll be available for Monday's game against the Orioles, it seems unlikely that he'll require a trip to the injured list.