Heyward went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, a walk and two total runs in Monday's 13-4 victory against Philadelphia.

Heyward hit one of four Dodgers homers in the win, slamming a 413-foot solo shot to center field in the third inning. The veteran has gone deep four times in 65 plate appearances this season, a sharp improvement over 2022, when he hit just one long ball in 151 plate appearances. Heyward has recorded multiple hits in three of of his past four games, going 7-for-10 with four extra-base hits, five runs, three RBI and a stolen base over that span.