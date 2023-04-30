Heyward will serve as the Dodgers' designated hitter and No. 5 batter in Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Mookie Betts, James Outman and David Peralta appear to be locked in as the Dodgers' primary outfield configuration versus right-handed pitching, Heyward looks like he could maintain a regular role against righties as well in the wake of J.D. Martinez's (back) recent move to the injured list. Either as a designated hitter or as a corner outfielder when manager Dave Roberts wants to give Betts, Outman or Peralta a day out of the field, Heyward should have a fairly clear path to playing time while he's swinging a hot bat. The 33-year-old will be included in the lineup Sunday for the seventh time in eight games after slashing a respectable .224/.316/.449 with five extra-base hits over the first month of the season.