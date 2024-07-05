Heyward exited Thursday's game against the Diamondbacks with left knee pain.
Heyward appeared to suffer the injury in the first inning while trying to rob a home run. The extent of the issue is unclear, though Miguel Vargas could benefit if Heyward is sidelined for additional time.
