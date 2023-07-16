Heyward exited Sunday's game against the Mets due to neck soreness.
Heyward went down in the top of the second inning and was able to remain in the game, but he was replaced defensively in the bottom of the fourth. The severity of his injury isn't yet known, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for Monday's series opener in Baltimore.
