Heyward will start in right field and bat third in Tuesday's game in Pittsburgh.

Heyward will pick up his third straight start and may have a clear path to regular work versus right-handed pitching while Max Muncy (personal) is on the paternity list and Miguel Rojas (hamstring) is on the injured list. Muncy should be back Friday, but that won't necessarily spell an end to Heyward's time in the lineup, especially if Heyward is swinging a hot bat. Once Muncy settles back in at third base, the Dodgers could opt to keep Mookie Betts at shortstop and have Chris Taylor handle a utility role, which would keep a spot open in the outfield for Heyward.