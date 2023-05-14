Heyward is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

Heyward is on the bench for the fourth time in five games and appears to have lost hold of a regular spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching following J.D. Martinez's recent return from the IL. While the Dodgers are at full strength in the outfield and at designated hitter, Heyward may only be in store for a couple starts per week.