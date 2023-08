Heyward isn't in the Dodgers' lineup Friday against Colorado, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Dodgers will face a left-handed starter for the second straight game in Austin Gomber, so Heyward will sit down once again Friday. Mookie Betts will start in right field, and Amed Rosario will get the nod at second base while Heyward is out.