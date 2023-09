Heyward is not in the lineup Thursday against the Marlins.

Heyward went 3-for-4 with a solo homer Wednesday at Miami, but he'll be on the bench in Thursday's series finale with left-hander Braxton Garrett toeing the slab. Chris Taylor, Enrique Hernandez and Mookie Betts are starting across the outfield for the visiting Dodgers. Amed Rosario is covering second base.