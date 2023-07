Heyward is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Lefty Martin Perez is pitching Sunday for Texas, so it's not a surprise Heyward will be starting out on the bench. The veteran outfielder has struggled at the plate in July, going 5-for-32 with a .581 OPS. Jonny DeLuca will man right field and bat eighth.