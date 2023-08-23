Heyward is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Guardians.

Though the Dodgers are facing a right-hander (Xzavion Curry) in the series finale, the lefty-hitting Heyward will take a seat Wednesday. Heyward recently overcame a hip issue, so manager Dave Roberts may just be exercising some caution by keeping the veteran out of the lineup a day after he went 0-for-2 while playing six innings in right field. Mookie Betts will get a day out of the infield and spell Heyward in right field Wednesday.