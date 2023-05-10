Heyward is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

The Brewers are bringing a left-hander (Wade Miley) to the hill for the second straight day, so the lefty-hitting Heyward once again finds himself on the bench. The Dodgers will have Will Smith serve as their designated hitter while Trayce Thompson, James Outman and Mookie Betts form the Los Angeles outfield from left to right.